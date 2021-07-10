Cancel
Pasquotank County, NC

Regular scouting is a great gardening habit to develop

By Grace Manzer Atkins Pasquotank Cooperative Extension
Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now well into the summer vegetable gardening season, and that means we should be in a regular habit of disease and insect monitoring. Regular monitoring and observation of your garden can be the biggest life saver when it comes to having wonderful veggies all summer. Your entire garden could be taken out in a matter of a few days if pests had their way. Catching diseases and signs of insects early is important to prevent loss of garden yield.

