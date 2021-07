Build 22000.65 is now available in the Dev Channel. It includes improvements to Start, Settings, and Taskbar. More changes and enhancements on the way. A little over a week after the first Windows 11 preview build, Microsoft is back with another one that includes even more new features and changes. Today's build is 22000.65 includes a new Search box in the Start menu, many more modernized UIs for areas such as the battery low indicator, and much more.