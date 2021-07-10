Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Sleep is important for your health

By special to the cj
Commonwealth Journal
 5 days ago

If you are having trouble sleeping, you are possibly one of the 50 to 70 million Americans who have sleep or wakefulness disorders according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Sleep Centers can help determine sleep disorders. "Sleep deficiency...

www.somerset-kentucky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorders#Sleep Apnea#Americans#Nih#Md#Middlesboro#Arh Sleep Centers#Martin Mcdowell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsFrontiersman

Erratic Sleep Creates Heart Health Risk

PALMER – We’ve all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency is also a risk factor for heart disease. Rodney Badger, MD, an interventional cardiologist with Mat-Su Heart, is making sure patients know how important it is to establish a regular pattern for going to bed and waking up.
Healthbreezejmu.org

A Wealth of Health | Maximize sleep for performance

Last week, we covered the importance of sleep, both at night and through naps. How do we take these techniques and make them work optimally in our favor?. By properly winding down before bed, cooling our brain, being conscious of our food and blocking out external stimuli. An important distinction...
HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Simple Way to Offset The Negative Health Impacts of Terrible Sleep

Staying active and fit could help to ward off some of the negative health impacts that would normally result from low-quality sleep, according to a large study of 380,055 middle-aged people involved in the UK Biobank research project.  We all know that a healthy life means getting both plenty of exercise and enough good-quality sleep, but reality often gets in the way. The new research indicates that doing enough exercise could make up for some of the unhealthy impacts of bad sleep. While the health benefits of exercise and sleep are nothing new, it's the relationship between them that is interesting in...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Sleep Is the Best Protection for Health, Memory, and Mood

Sleep deprivation is dangerous. While I have heard that before and have even worked with clients through the years on strategies to help them improve their sleep, I have been guilty of falsely believing my own decreased sleep was normal and even somewhat noble. As a mother, I went without sleep to tend to my child in her first year of feedings which was subsequently followed by years of decreased sleep to get work done while she slept. Yet this culturally reinforced work-over-sleep mentality has now been shown to be more dangerous than many other negative health habits, which makes sense when realizing that sleeping is the body’s time to repair, heal, and assimilate learning and long-term memory. In other words, it’s not just for beauty, although that smooth skin glow is a nice free benefit.
Cincinnati, IAWQAD

YOUR HEALTH: Stimulate your depression

CINCINNATI — As many as 30% of Americans who have major depression may try medication after medication, and not find anything that works. It's even tougher for the seven percent of all American adults who have at least one episode of major depression each year, that's a depression that lasts two weeks or longer.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Is your health provider vaccinated?

DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn't plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it's unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
HealthMining Journal

Health Matters

Life can be mysterious. This could be said of many things, but certainly holds true in medicine. Many important questions about health and disease remain unanswered. Some mysteries might surprise you, like how does Tylenol actually work? We don’t really know. Many medical conditions have an unknown origin or no...
HealthNews Channel Nebraska

How to Reduce Pain and Improve Your Sleep?

Originally Posted On: How to Reduce Pain and Improve Your Sleep? – VirtuClean. In general, chronic pain is more noticeable and less manageable at night which affects your sleep to a large extent. Having difficulty sleeping due to persistent pain is quite challenging and makes people frustrated and helpless. Luckily, there are certain things you can do, especially when it comes to lifestyle, to alleviate your condition and help you get a good night’s sleep. Just read on and find out more.
Fitnesseasyhealthoptions.com

Sleep deemed as vital to health as nutrition and exercise

From time to time, everyone experiences a sleepless night. But it doesn’t end there…. The effects of that lack of shuteye can make you feel foggy the next day, cause difficulties with concentration and maybe even a headache. It can certainly make you moody. But did you know that just...
Relationshipsthekatynews.com

Put Your Baby to Sleep With These Useful Tips

Over the first two to three months, a baby usually sleeps for a longer period, which gradually decreases after the third month. Babies normally sleep and wake up alternately at all hours of the day. Although it’s not unusual for you and your baby to have messed up sleeping patterns in the first year, there are some tips and tricks you can use to put your infant to sleep at night properly so you can get some hours of sleep as well.
Healthnewyorkcitynews.net

When to Visit ENT Clinic for Snoring & Sleep Study for a Better Health?

Humans are restless creatures. With the ability to think, humans always try to keep themselves busy with something or the other. Similarly, the body needs a significant amount of rest for normal functioning to keep itself healthy. However, people are facing problems during their sleep which results in snoring. It can thus be disturbing to you and your partner. Did you know that more than 15% of the people who have a habit of snoring also have obstructive sleep apnea? Worry not, if you face the same problem then this can be treated easily.
NutritionPosted by
FIRST For Women

22 Foods That Boost Your Kidney Health

Whether you’ve recently been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and you’re making the switch to a specialized diet, or you generally want to eat healthier, it’s important to know what foods are good for kidney health. What is a renal diet?. According to NephCure Kidney International, “A renal diet is...
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is Why You Drool So Much in Your Sleep

Drooling might be a common way to illustrate that someone is far away in dreamland, but if you consistently dribble when you slumber, it could actually point to a health issue. It seems innocent enough, and you probably forget about it once you wipe down your pillow, but if it...
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Finger joint swelling that is not arthritis

Although arthritis is a common cause of finger swelling, other conditions — such as injuries, preeclampsia, and trauma — can also cause finger swelling, inflammation, and pain. Finger swelling can happen when inflammation or fluid accumulates in the tissues or joints of one or all of the fingers. A person...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

These Behaviors Increase Your Dementia Risk, According to Doctors

What are the behaviors that increase your dementia risk, according to doctors? The brain is a mysterious machine, and there's a lot about the way it operates that experts still don't fully understand. For example: Why and how some people develop Alzheimer's and dementia, progressive diseases in which cognitive function, memory and judgment deteriorate. But that doesn't mean your brain health is completely beyond your control.
Healthdrhyman.com

How to Rewire Your Brain For Sleep

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy