Kelby Petersen is happy he’ll get to play in at least one more football game in his career. The 2021 Marshall High School graduate had a phenomenal four-year run for the Cardinals’ program. Petersen isn’t sure if he’ll play football at the college level, so being selected to compete in the annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Small School Game might be his last hurrah as an athlete. The Small School Game will be held at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh on Saturday, July 17; kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.