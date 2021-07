President/CEO of Centex Technologies, an IT consulting company with offices in Central Texas, Dallas, Austin and Atlanta. Data is one of the most important assets for many organizations. A significant level of care should be given to prevent data security incidents. However, despite the best plans and intentions, both man-made and natural disasters can occur at any time. The best course of action is to prepare in advance, ensuring that your enterprise has a well-developed disaster recovery plan in place to deal with potential occurrences.