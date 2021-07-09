How To Eliminate Trespassers In Fortnite Season 7

Learn all you need to know about the newly introduced Alien Nanites and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7. Alien Nanites have struck Fortnite’s island in a significant way. Introduced in a recent v17.10 hotfix, Epic Games finally released this long-rumored throwable item courtesy of the extraterrestrial beings above. It was a sudden release, but the community welcomed something new to keep Chapter 2 - Season 7 fresh and eventful. You may be wondering what Alien Nanites are and where to find them. Today, ESTNN will walk you through the precise function of this new item and explain where to find them.