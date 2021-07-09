How To Eliminate Trespassers In Fortnite Season 7

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLearn how to complete the “Eliminate Trespassers” week five Fortnite quest. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 week five is underway with plenty of new challenges for players to accomplish. We recently covered the CB Radio challenge, so be sure to check that out. Epic Games had more in store as week five continues. One quest tasks players with eliminating Trespassers — the new aggressive alien characters introduced in Season 7. Today, ESTNN provides a rundown and guide on completing this week-five challenge and earning 30K experience points (XP).

