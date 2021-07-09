Fortnite: The LeBron James Teasers Have Begun

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLeBron James is on his way to Fortnite Battle Royale. The King’s arrival is imminent, and the whole world is on notice. Last week, many noteworthy leakers within the Fortnite scene confirmed that Epic Games is preparing to reveal the four-time NBA Champion’s in-game characterization finally. LeBron James will join other globally recognized athletes such as soccer stars Harry Kane and Neymar Jr in the Fortnite’s exclusive ICON Series.

