Fortnite: The LeBron James Teasers Have Begun

LeBron James and are continuing the celebration of the athlete’s summer film, this time revealing a new Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired LeBron 8. The LeBron 8 is dressed in a sleek, black colorway that features bright hues used sparingly across the shoe’s upper. The patterns seen resemble outlines of basketballs and characters jumping mid-air as well as technical dashboards, highlighting the AI component of the film. Orange is used as a contrasting accent to highlight the outline of the Swoosh, as well as the heel counter, pull tab, and eyelets. Black nubuck and patent leather are used to construct the majority of the shoe. Subtle nods to the futuristic silhouettes of the Looney Tunes characters are seen imprinted on the back of the heel, while the iconic Tune Squad logo is displayed prominently on the tongue. Rounding things off is the glow-in-the-dark sole to cap off the look.