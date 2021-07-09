Cancel
“The Walking Dead”: Gear Up for the FINAL Season With New Teaser Videos and Images

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Walking Dead” will be ending with an expanded two-year eleventh season that will span 24 episodes, bringing the long-running AMC series to an end sometime in 2022. The Final Season will begin on August 22, 2021, and this week AMC has shared a batch of brand new first-look images along with a series of short teasers for the new episodes.

