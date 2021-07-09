“The Walking Dead”: Gear Up for the FINAL Season With New Teaser Videos and Images

Once again, AMC's The Walking Dead is offering surprises ahead of its already-weekly scheduled Thursday Season 11 reveals. Well, to be fair? The long-running series is only to blame for the very cool character teaser they released earlier (more on that in a minute). The first surprise was a casting confirmation for the 11th and final season directly from the actor himself. Taking to Twitter to confirm what's been reported from the most recent teaser and preview image (both below), Glenn Stanton (The Son) confirmed that he will be playing Frost- a Commonwealth soldier in the comics. "So, uh….guess the word is out. Lol Truly an honor to be apart of TWD family. Hope you all enjoy what the show brings you in the final season. This team truly cares about the fans," Stanton wrote in his tweet. Stanton joins Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Stephanie), Jacob Young (Deaver), Marcus Lewis (Duncan), and C. Thomas Howell (Hilltop Resident) as new additions to the cast. They join several characters returning from the extended 10th season: Cole (James Devoti), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari ), Leah (Lynn Collins), and Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller). For a quick look at Stanton's Frost, check out the image below at the person to the left of Daryl (Norman Reedus).