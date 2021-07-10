Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Stymies Dodgers in return

Widener got a no-decision in Friday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Making his first start since May 23, Widener was tagged for an A.J. Pollock solo home run in the third but held Los Angeles scoreless otherwise. The 26-year-old was bailed out after exiting with two on and one out in the fifth but reliever Brett de Geus induced consecutive outs to neutralize the threat. Widener now owns a 2.54 ERA in 28.1 innings.