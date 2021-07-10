Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Loss in brief outing

Senzatela (2-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings. All the damage against Senzatela came in the second inning when the Diamondbacks got to him for three runs on four singles and a sacrifice fly before he struck out Josh Rojas to end the frame. The 26-year-old righty went on to toss four more scoreless innings but was stuck with the loss after the Rockies failed to put up a run until the seventh. He's now put up quality outings in three of his last four starts and will head into the All-Star break with a 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB over 94.1 innings.