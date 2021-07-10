Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Loss in brief outing

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Freeland (1-3) lost Friday's 4-2 game against San Diego, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings. Freeland had allowed just a single run through five innings but was removed after permitting the first two batters in the sixth to reach base and reliever Tyler Kinley allowed both to score to saddle Freeland with the loss. The lefty only threw 64 pitches in the short appearance and surrendered three runs or less for the fourth straight start.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#San Diego#Batters#Saddle Freeland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBdenvergazette.com

Freeland exits early with another blister as Rockies drop road game to Padres

Friday night looked like the night that Kyle Freeland would be able to turn his season around, but he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break now to try again. It wasn't the Padres that got to him. Instead it was a blister on his middle finger, his old nemesis. It's something he's dealt with his entire career, and it got so bad on Friday night that the only pitch he could throw without a burning sensation was a changeup.
MLBFort Morgan Times

Rockies’ late push falls short in 6-4 loss at Arizona Diamondbacks

Manager Bud Black has coined a term for what is often lacking from the Rockies’ sputtering road offense. He calls it “the big blow.” Translation: Timely hitting that grows run production in bunches. The Rockies, predictably, failed to land those haymakers on Wednesday night in a 6-4 loss at Arizona....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: 3 numbers to know from the loss in Arizona

The Colorado Rockies began a six-game road trip to end the pre-All-Star Game portion of the schedule off on the wrong foot on Tuesday night in Arizona. Colorado closer Daniel Bard gave up a single and walked two to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, then hit David Peralta to drive in the winning run and give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory. With the loss, Colorado is now 6-32 on the road in 2021.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 84 thread: Wade LeBlanc vs Kyle Freeland

One pitch away from victory and the Rockies ended up losing by six runs last night. It goes to show just how quick things can change. The great thing about baseball is that there is always a tomorrow. And today is that tomorrow as the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals in game three of this four-game holiday series.
MLBMLB

Blister shortens Freeland's night in SD

SAN DIEGO – Kyle Freeland’s last three starts coming into Friday marked his most effective stretch this year. The left-hander allowed one run total and had been on a 12-inning scoreless streak ahead of his outing against the Padres. But Freeland’s start came to an abrupt end, and he allowed three runs over five-plus innings in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss at Petco Park.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Tallies three hits in loss

Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. All three of Blackmon's hits went for singles and he ended up scoring in the eighth on a throwing error by catcher Daulton Varsho. The 34-year-old Blackmon now has back-to-back multi-hit games and 15 total for the year, but for the most part he's lost his power and knack for stealing bases. He's slashing .267/.364/.374 with four homers, 38 RBI, 35 runs, and a 35:43 BB:K over 313 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Takes loss despite quality start

Senzatela (2-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings. All the damage against Senzatela came in the second inning when the Diamondbacks got to him for three runs on four singles and a sacrifice fly before he struck out Josh Rojas to end the frame. The 26-year-old righty went on to toss four more scoreless innings but was stuck with the loss after the Rockies failed to put up a run until the seventh. He's now put up quality outings in three of his last four starts and will head into the All-Star break with a 4.58 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB over 94.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Homers in loss

Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Arizona. Diaz took Matt Peacock deep to center to lead off the seventh and finally get the Rockies on the scoreboard. He now has five homers over his last eight games after having only two in his first 41 contests. The recent power surge has been a welcoming surprise but is surely unsustainable and won't take away from the fact that Diaz is slashing just .205/.280/.384 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and a 16:31 BB:K over 168 plate appearances for the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Steals base in loss

Story went 1-for-5 with a single in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Story reached on an infield single in the third and would end up stealing second, but he never came around to score. The stolen base was his 16th of the year and he's on pace to set a new career-best after successfully stealing 27 times in 2018. The 28-year-old is slashing .252/.324/.445 with 11 homers, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 28:67 BB:K over 309 plate appearances. Story currently is seeing a career-low in slugging percentage and BABIP which explains his lower home run tally and middle-of-the-road numbers.
MLBDaily Breeze

All-Star notes: Nolan Arenado celebrated by grateful Rockies fans

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies fans let Nolan Arenado know that they appreciated him. The El Toro High product was a star for the Rockies for eight seasons before he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 2021 season. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=45Y9QFEG&cid=8122&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on. When he was introduced at Tuesday night’s...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.

Comments / 0

Community Policy