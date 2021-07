Another PS5 India restock, another set of order cancellations from Croma. Multiple IGN India readers reached out to confirm that their PS5 orders from the electronics retail chain have been cancelled. An email sent to them states that the PS5 is out of stock and that the company has no idea on a tentative restock date (no surprise since Sony hasn't informed retail as to when the next PS5 India restock is expected). Some readers have told us they received a Rs. 1,500 gift card for their troubles.