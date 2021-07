This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Recently a new proposal was submitted at Chelsea City Council which I am voicing my disapproval to. The new proposal submitted to City council was for a two-year severance payout for Chelsea city manager. If a new severance change payout is initiated it should only be for any new hire…The present City manager accepted the terms he was originally hired on and now is not a time to be handing out golden parachutes. My brother who retired as a city manager from many city appointments informed me that most severances are from 3-9months and some cities will even pay out for 12 months.