Blindspotting has become a hit with fans, and many subscribers are curious as to whether or not it occupies a place among the many exceptional TV shows available on Netflix. The show Blindspotting is a spinoff sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 feature of the same name starring Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. It received nominations for several honors, including an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Diggs’s performance. The show’s story takes place six months after the events of the film and follows Ashley, the 12-year partner of the newly incarcerated Miles, who also happens to be the father of her son, as she navigates the chaos and humor revolving around the existential crisis she finds herself in being forced to live with Miles’ mom and half-sister.