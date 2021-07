In 2017, Sharon and I broke up with AT&T and switched to T-Mobile as our cell phone provider. It was a big change for us and we have been saving $60 a month on our phone bill ever since. (In retrospect, best decision EVER!) We still have the same horrible reception at our house as we had with AT&T (Note from Sharon: even though there’s a frickin’ cell phone tower less than a mile from our house. What’s up with that???). However, one of the big benefits of changing to T-Mobile was their international roaming program. When we switched, this was an industry-leading benefit but since then other companies have copied the program.