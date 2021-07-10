Cancel
Bills' Devin Singletary: Role could change weekly

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has stated that he'll go with the hot hand when assigning playing time between Singletary and Zack Moss, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "Whoever's back there is playing good," Daboll said. "Sometimes that happens. Let's say you're in a game and you just get a sense one guy's got it going a little bit more than the other guy and that's the guy you ride with a little bit."

