Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together

By KELLI KENNEDY
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvR67_0asmvMA200

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — At the Seaview Hotel in Surfside, a vast and once impersonal ballroom has become a refuge — a shared space of hope and sorrow where grieving families comfort each other during the agonizing wait for news of relatives trapped inside a collapsed condo building.

Twice a day, every day, for more than two weeks, relatives of the 79 who perished and 61 still missing have huddled in the spacious room, a new daily routine thrust upon them by an unfathomable disaster.

Many members of this tiny community forged in tragedy have started arriving to the meetings early and staying late. They linger in small groups, talking. They hug each other, bring each other water and tissues. On days when information is scarce, rescuers, including those from other countries, circulate through the room, offering more detailed tidbits.

Officials announced on Wednesday that they were switching their mission from rescue to recovery, but there is no plan to stop the private briefings for the families, said Maggie Castro, a Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic who keeps relatives updated and has forged her own connections with them.

“Obviously, this is a huge tragedy, but if I can find some kind of bright spot in this whole thing, it's to be with these families, watching their emotions come and go and ... watching them evolve through their stages and then also watching them bond,” Castro said.

Soriya Cohen's husband, Brad Cohen, is still missing. Her brother-in-law Gary Cohen was found Thursday, and her two children are begging rescuers to search a similar grid line to find their father.

“The community outpours so much love,” she said, recalling how volunteers wrapped her in a blanket, brought her food and coffee in the initial days after the collapse and “surrounded me with so much emotional support.”

She still has the blanket, she said in a text Friday.

Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, Judy, is still missing, said she, her father and brother also have made connections with other families inside the room, but she stopped short of calling it comforting.

“I don't know if I would define it as comfort yet because we still don’t know where my mom is. She’s still missing.”

While sobs could be heard in the background Wednesday night as officials announced they would shift from rescue to recovery, largely dashing any hope of survivors, some families said they won't feel different until they have final word on their loved ones.

“It's hard to digest,” Spiegel said in a phone call. “Many people did say they feel the shift. For us, we just want to find my mom and be reunited with her. We’re still hoping for the best. We’re going to have this shift once we find her and are reunited with her.”

The Cohen family said not having any updates about Brad Cohen was agonizing.

“I don't think the terminology of rescue versus recovery matters. It's semantics,” said Soriya Cohen. “They will find people in whatever state they are in, however it's termed.”

Other families told rescuers they did feel a sense of finality once workers started searching for victims instead of survivors.

“There has been a sort of shift I think toward acceptance but also obviously with that comes some sadness,” said Castro, adding that the families are physically and emotionally exhausted. “It’s a lot, a lot of emotional roller coasters that they’ve been on, just trying to stay positive and hold out the wait,” she said.

The family briefings are surrounded by heavy security, with various checkpoints to protect their privacy.

Organizations set up at a line of tables in the room offer everything from free international phone calls and counseling to clothing and housing. Several snowbirds are offering their Surfside homes to displaced survivors, said Rabbi Yakov Saacks, a family friend who flew from New York to comfort the Cohens. The owner of a 16-unit building opened it up rent-free to Surfside survivors for the month of July.

Huge platters of catered food sit day and night, including glatt kosher meals, all donated by community members longing to ease the pain.

Meanwhile, Support Surfside has raised $2 million for victims with another $2 million pledged, and GoFundMe has separately raised $1.7 million for various families.

The nearby Shul has been transformed into a huge clothing and dry goods facility for families to pick up items while they wait.

Saacks described the ballroom as painfully quiet at times.

“While families were either sitting or standing together, they were, for the most part, just silently and painfully waiting for news,” he said. “While some families would welcome any news at that stage, others would welcome only good news.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
42K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Volunteers#Ap#Rabbi#Support Surfside#Shul#Permissio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Widow of man missing in Miami collapse begs officials to stop talk of rebuilding, calling it ‘desecration’

It has been over 20 days since Brad Cohen and Gary Cohen lost their lives in the collapse of Champlain Tower South. While Gary’s body was recovered last Thursday, the police have only recovered Brad’s ring and car.Three weeks after the collapse, his wife Soriya Cohen has also lost hope of finding him alive, yet says she is deeply disturbed by talk of rebuilding new homes in the place where the 12-storey residential block stood.“I can’t imagine such a desecration,” Ms Cohen was quoted as saying by WLPG. “Imagine if that was your spouse, your parent or your grandparent...
Surfside, FLcbs12.com

Victims of condo collapse identified

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — As of Sunday morning, 24 people are confirmed dead in the condo collapse in Surfside. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says 121 people are missing and 191 people are accounted for. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all who have lost their lives...
Chattanooga, TNWTVCFOX

Family, friends say goodbye Tuesday to condo collapse victim with Chattanooga ties

MIAMI, Fla. — Twenty days after their loved one went missing in the condominium collapse in Surfside, the Spiegel family said their goodbyes on Tuesday in Florida. Judy Spiegel, wife of former Erlanger Health System CEO Kevin Spiegel, was one of 95 people whose remains have been recovered so far after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed overnight on June 24.
Jackson County, IAmaqnews.com

Family News

The Great River Threshers of Miles, will be celebrating their 45th year on July 16-18. Love them or hate them, dandelions are here to stay. Iowa State Fair Way We Live Award entries accepted. IHC scholarships application deadline May 31. Tips, suggestions on caring for rhubarb this summer.
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Family of four, economics student, police chief's mother among Florida condo victims

(Reuters) - Authorities have listed 18 casualties of the Florida condominium collapse as of Thursday, 16 of whom have been identified, while 145 people were still missing. Those recovered from the rubble in the oceanside town of Surfside and identified by police included the wife and two young daughters of a sales manager whose body was already found, the mother of a local police chief, a Costa Rica-born accountant and a young Puerto Rican graphic artist who refused to let a disability dampen his spirits.
Elsa, TXpbs.org

News Wrap: No chance of finding condo collapse victims alive

In our news wrap Wednesday, officials said there was no chance of finding the people still missing in the Surfside rubble alive. Florida was spared major damage or any deaths from tropical storm Elsa. Three undercover police officers in Chicago are recovering after being shot early this morning. The World Health Organization appealed for extreme caution in fully lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

‘The community outpours so much love’: Families bond as death toll in Surfside condo collapse reaches 86

The number of those confirmed dead after the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida has risen to 86, with 43 people still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the new death toll during a press conference on Saturday morning. Of the 86 confirmed victims, 62 have been identified. Florida fire marshall and chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis said on Friday that victims can now be recovered faster because the building is no longer a threat to search crews, and because heavy machinery can access the site more easily. “One thing I can assure you is the dogs are...
Relationshipsmilwaukeemag.com

Still Standing: Brought Together by a Tragic Bond

Debra Gillispie’s son, Kirk Bickham Jr., had just graduated from college when he was shot and killed while out with two friends in September 2003. “I remember going down the stairs to grab some coffee the day after I got the call, and when my husband came in and said, ‘It’s going to be OK,’ my coffee cup crashed to the floor,” recalls Gillispie. “I realized it wasn’t a nightmare. My son was really gone.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy