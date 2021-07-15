2021 07/15 – Marcia Kay ‘Marcy’ VanDenBerge

Marcia Kay “Marcy” VanDenBerge, 73, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 1:52 pm July 5, 2021, at Nature Trail Health Care in Mount Vernon. Marcy was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon. Additionally, she enjoyed camping, crafting, and traveling with Gary. Marcy also loved her dogs and horses and was known for fostering many animals – wild and domestic. Most of all, Marcy loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and adored her.