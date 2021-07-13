2021 07/13 – Kevin Lee McCrary

Kevin Lee McCrary, 57, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 9:46 pm July 8, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. McCrary enjoyed deer and duck hunting. He had a passion for fishing and participated in many fishing tournaments. Kevin enjoyed taking care of his vehicles by detailing his trucks and boat. He was an outdoorsman and a member of the Mount Vernon Gun and Sportsmen Club. Above all he loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and will be greatly missed.