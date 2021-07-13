2021 07/13 – Walter ‘Walt’ Geiger, Jr.

Walter “Walt” W. Geiger, Jr., of rural Sandoval, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Walt worked as a welder for Illinois Central Railroad, before farming full-time. He also drove a school bus and later became the owner, operator of Geiger Bus Service for Sandoval School District 501. Walt loved working outdoors, grain farming, and raising cattle and horses. He enjoyed riding and breaking horses to ride. He encouraged others to ride horses and help them ride with confidence. He was a friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a hand. Walt was a member of Sandoval United Methodist Church. He had a strong Christian faith, thanking and praising God in all circumstances.