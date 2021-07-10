Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Secret To Elusive Heritage Brand Goyard’s Modern Celebrity Appeal

By Alice Car y
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong social media presence is a must for brands trying to get ahead of the curve in the 21st century, but Goyard prefers to keep a low-profile. The storied Parisian trunk maker – founded in 1853, one year before its famed contemporary, Louis Vuitton – is shrouded in mystery.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Rihanna
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Pharrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Fashion Week#Parisian#House#The House Of Morel#Monogram#Goyardofficial#Coco#Lagerfeld#Rih#Croisi Re#Richelieu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Makes the Plaza Steps Her Runway in Three Major Looks

Lady Gaga is back in New York and serving looks while she's at it. Yesterday, the "Rain on Me" singer wore two different stunning dresses while stepping outside the Plaza Hotel to a crowd of loyal Little Monsters. Clearly not affected by the East Coast heat wave, Gaga waved to her fans in a sexy, sheer black lace gown from Alexander McQueen's spring-summer '21 collection that featured a fitted bodice, an A-line skirt, and a flowing cape. The singer paired the showstopping gown with black suede pumps by Jimmy Choo and vintage inspired cat-eye sunglasses.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Fox News

Former Victoria's Secret model accuses brand of 'performative ally ship' after company ditches Angels

Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm slammed the lingerie brand for "performative ally ship" in a recent viral TikTok video. Malcolm called the brand’s "performative ally ship" a "joke" in the video after Victoria’s Secret did away with their models, referred to as Angels, and partnered with diverse spokeswomen, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, instead.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

In Fashion's Fan Fiction Era, Kiko Kostadinov Thinks For Himself

In recent years, our visual world has been ruled by a pack of designers and creatives I’ve come to think of loosely as fanfic auteurs. Think of A$AP Mob, echoing Wu-Tang. Matthew Williams remixing Alexander McQueen. The way the Safdies Scorsese-up Sandler. Olivia Rodrigo parroted the Ellen Von Unwerth photograph on the cover of Hole’s Live Through This for her own debut album—which betrayed the ethos beneath all this parroting. Courtney Love Cobain, a Gen Xer, thinks copying is uncool, but for a young person today, it’s just how we think: I loved this, so I want to embody it for myself. No ethical quagmires here, no siree. Creation and fandom are now one in the same. Are our idols any better than people working now? It’s hard to say, because none of us were there, but more importantly, nothing will ever be as pure and wonderful as something you took in with fresh, young eyes untouched by cynicism—even if you come upon it years after it made its debut.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Every Time Hailey Bieber Shut Down Instagram In An LBD

Hailey Bieber’s little black dress collection is unrivalled among the Gen-Z fashion plates. When it comes to date nights, birthdays and major milestone celebrations, Hailey’s first instinct is to go LBD shopping. With the help of her stylist Maeve Reilly, she’s dropped jaws in mini dresses by the biggest brands in the world, and used her profile to elevate rising stars in the fashion world – something that has become a competitive sport among the celebrity influencer gang.
TV & VideosVogue

The Story Behind The Epic Christopher John Rogers Show In ‘Gossip Girl’

A hush falls over the cavernous space of the Park Avenue Armory as a crowd of fashionistas sits in bleachers, ready to watch the latest show from New York’s most exciting young designer, Christopher John Rogers. An enormous satin curtain falls and the lights go up on a theatrical set resembling the interior of a luxuriously minimalist apartment building, from which models descend to the thundering soundtrack of Rosalía’s “A Palé.” In the front row sit luminaries from the world of fashion and culture in New York, including The Cut’s Lindsay Peoples Wagner, stylist Mel Ottenberg, and curator Antwaun Sargent.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Timothée Chalamet Wears Cult T-Shirt At Cannes, Breaks Internet

Leave it to Timothée Chalamet to serve up the anti-Cannes photocall look. While his co-stars of The French Dispatch did Haider Ackermann suits and Chanel co-ords, the curly-haired actor rocked up to the Croisette wearing a graphic tee and black slacks tucked into heavy-duty Givenchy boots. Polite style this was not, but did it make us love him even more? Hell yes.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Only Timothée Chalamet Can Wear A Track Jacket And Trainers At Cannes

Timothée Chalamet is back on the red carpet at Cannes and he couldn’t be more thrilled about it. “Oopla,” the curly-haired actor captioned a picture of himself clicking his heels in front of a firework display on the French Riviera. With his electric Tom Ford suit glistening in the bright lights, it was the epitome of Cannes. Last night was no less fabulous.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheStreet

Fruit Of The Loom® Celebrates 170 Years Of Rich Heritage Captured In Its New Brand Campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit of the Loom®, the iconic and beloved apparel brand, is celebrating 170 years of innovation, care and quality. The brand's new campaign leverages the strength of Fruit of the Loom's trusted heritage, the passion and care for their customers, and the brand's always evolving spirit to convey what it means to be Made True—for the past 170 years and the next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy