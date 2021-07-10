Thinkmax Recognized as a Finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards
Thinkmax recognized as a finalist of 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year. Thinkmax today announced it has been named a finalist of Dynamics 365 Commerce 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.www.stamfordadvocate.com
