Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Louis City by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: St. Louis City A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CLINTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BOND COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...MONROE AND MADISON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...ST. CLAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHERN JEFFERSON AND EASTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND ST. LOUIS CITY At 1254 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Alton to near East Carondelet to High Ridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Lambert Airport reported a wind gust near 70 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Cahokia, Columbia, Dupo, Cahokia Parks Airport, East Alton, Fairmont City, Brooklyn and East Carondelet around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wood River, Centreville, Washington Park, Alorton, Hartford, Rosewood Heights, East St. Louis, Bethalto, Pontoon Beach, Millstadt, South Roxana, Roxana, Fairview Heights, Oakville, Swansea, Valmeyer, Fountain, Belleville, Edwardsville, Shiloh, Maryville, Smithton, Glen Carbon, Troy, Waterloo, Freeburg, Lebanon and Scott AFB. This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site, Mastodon Historic Site, Gov. Dunklin`s Grave Historic Site, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 36. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 41. Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 180 and 191. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Swansea City#St Louis#Eastern St Louis#Interstate 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Columbia County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Columbia; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WESTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Baraboo, or near Baraboo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, West Baraboo, Bluffview, North Freedom, Merrimac, Rock Springs, Loganville, Harmony Grove, Interstate 90/94 Interchange, Okee and Devils Lake St Park. People attending The Sauk County Fair should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Buchanan County, IAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Buchanan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUCHANAN COUNTY At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fairbank, or 7 miles southwest of Oelwein, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hazleton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SOMERSET SOUTHWESTERN WICOMICO AND SOUTHERN DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles northeast of Saint Inigoes Creek, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these storms. In addition...Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Fruitland, Princess Anne, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, Salisbury University, Hebron, Westover, West Pocomoke, Whitehaven, Wetipquin, Trinity, Cokesbury, Eden, Mount Vernon, Chesapeake Heights, Green Hill, Catchpenny, Oriole, Andrews and Upper Hill. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and be cautious near any elevated water.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Duckwater and Currant.
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS WINNEBAGO COUNTY EARLY THIS EVENING At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Redgranite to near Princeton to near Montello. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rush Lake around 605 PM CDT. Oshkosh around 630 PM CDT. Northern Lake Winnebago and Central Lake Winnebago around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Butte Des Morts, Lake Butte Des Morts, Rivermoor, Borth, Winneconne, Harbor Springs, Allenville, Fisk and Lake Butte Des Mor. People at Sunnyview Expo Center, EAA Grounds in Oshkosh, and Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh should consider seeking safe shelter.
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARYS AND SOUTHERN CALVERT COUNTIES At 648 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chesapeake Ranch Estates to near Haynesville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Lexington Park, Piney Point, Tall Timbers, Saint Inigoes Creek, Town Creek, Saint Marys City, Saint George Island, Saint Marys River, White Point Beach, California, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Drum Point, Dameron, Valley Lee, Scotland, Point Lookout, Great Mills, Drayden, Saint Inigoes and Park Hall. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 12:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL EMERY COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 505 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Wellington, or 26 miles southeast of Price...moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Woodside. This includes US Route 6 between mile markers 276 and 292.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1218 AM MST, Streams and washes continue to flow as runoff from evening thunderstorms. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Salome. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 43 and 52. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Tiger Wash, Alamo Wash and Centennial Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 719 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Hackberry Road north of Interstate 40. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Mohave County including Hackberry Rd. north of Interstate 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 15:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Duckwater and Currant.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 19:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution near any elevated water.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid recently burned areas and downstream locations. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes will occur. Rockslides and mudslides will likely occur in steep terrain. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Navajo County within the Wyrick burn scar. This includes the following streams and drainages Brookbank Canyon, Potato Wash and Black Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and use caution around any areas with elevated or ponding water or debris from flooding.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of Fire Weather Zone 285 including the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: West-southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 8 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not always mean that there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 18:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Havasu Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 627 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. The stream gauge on Havasu Creek at Supai reported a 1.5 foot rise as of 6:10 PM MST. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 01:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 400 AM MST. * At 101 AM MST, Satellite indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Highway 93 from Dolan Springs down to Kingman and Golden Valley including the Hualapai Mountains and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Observations and satellite. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Chloride, New Kingman-Butler, Windy Point Campground, Packsaddle Campground, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Dw Ranch Road, Hualapai Mountain Park, Blake Ranch Road, Wild Cow Campground, Hualapai Peak, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Rainfall rates over 1 inch per hour have been observed and will be possible over the next 3 hours. These rainfall rates could impact both the Element Fire and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 357 AM MST, Satellite estimates and rain gauges indicate that rain continues to fall over portions of Kingman and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Elsewhere, where rain has ceased, flash flooding remains a concern. Heed all road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak, Elements Fire, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1216 AM MST, Stream gauges report runoff from evening thunderstorms continues. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. Washes and streams are flowing. HAZARD...Potentially Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar, Gladden, Vicksburg and Vicksburg Junction. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 42 and 49. US Highway 60 between mile markers 44 and 53. This includes the following streams and drainages Water levels continue to increase in Centennial Wash through Wenden. Other streams that may see increasing flow include: Browns Canyon Wash, Santa Maria River, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Mississippi Wash and Salome Wash. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1216 AM MST, Stream gauges report runoff from evening thunderstorms continues. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. Washes and streams are flowing. HAZARD...Potentially Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar, Gladden, Vicksburg and Vicksburg Junction. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 42 and 49. US Highway 60 between mile markers 44 and 53. This includes the following streams and drainages Water levels continue to increase in Centennial Wash through Wenden. Other streams that may see increasing flow include: Browns Canyon Wash, Santa Maria River, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Mississippi Wash and Salome Wash. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy