PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ANNUAL A...

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Village of North Barrington President and Board of Trustees shall hold a public hearing on July 21, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. at the North Barrington Village Hall, 111 Old Barrington Road, North Barrington, IL 60010. The purpose of the hearing is to present the Annual Appropriation Ordinance for Fiscal Year End 2022 ("Appropriation Ordinance") for the Village of North Barrington. The Appropriation Ordinance will be available for public review no later than ten (10) days prior to the public hearing on the Village's web site at www.northbarrington.org and at the Village Hall, 111 Old Barrington Road, North Barrington, IL 60010, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., excluding holidays. Any and all persons wishing to present testimony before the Village Board concerning the Appropriation Ordinance shall be present to do so. Additionally, comments may be submitted in writing to the Village Administrator at the above noted address or by email to jlobaito@northbarrington.org. The Village Board reserves the right to continue the hearing to a later date and time should that become necessary. John A. Lobaito Village Clerk Published in Daily Herald July 9, 2021 (4566611) , posted 07/09/2021.