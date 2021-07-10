Why Buying a Used Car With High Mileage From City Driving Is a Huge Mistake

The debate of mileage vs. age is one as old as the auto industry itself. There are benefits and costs to each, and this formula is the key to determining the answer to this hotly debated issue for used car buyers. In some instances, an older car with lower miles is a better choice. However, in others, a newer car with more miles is better. It depends entirely on what you, the consumer, need from your vehicle. With that in mind, let’s get into the cost-benefit formula.