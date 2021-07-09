Cancel
Bridge Exclusive Interview with Jose Gonzalez

By Jon Hart
bridge909.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProlific indie-folk singer songwriter José González joins Jon Hart via Zoom to chat about “Local Valley," his first album in six years. He'll also be appearing with Rufus Wainwright at the Uptown Theater on Monday, Sept. 20, just three days after the album drops!

