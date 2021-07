During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, at least 108 were shot across Chicago. At least 17 people died. The city of Chicago is in pain. We grieve for those who lost their lives and those who were injured; we grieve for their families and whole communities that witnessed and survived the collective trauma of the mass shootings. Amid these summertime tragedies, as with every summer when shootings across Chicago spike, we’ve heard from city officials that the increase in gun violence is the direct result of inadequate policing and inadequate prosecution.