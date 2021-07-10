Cancel
Bernalillo County, NM

Editorial: County makes right move on new training academy

By Editorials
ABQJournal
 5 days ago

It’s a necessary move and a smart way to do it. Bernalillo County has inked its first “build to suit” agreement that will give the county a new, custom-built training facility for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and EMTs. Developer FireEd LLC will front the building costs for the 40,981-square-foot training academy in the South Valley and the county will lease the building for 30 years, starting at $1.6 million a year.

