Editorial: County makes right move on new training academy

It’s a necessary move and a smart way to do it. Bernalillo County has inked its first “build to suit” agreement that will give the county a new, custom-built training facility for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and EMTs. Developer FireEd LLC will front the building costs for the 40,981-square-foot training academy in the South Valley and the county will lease the building for 30 years, starting at $1.6 million a year.