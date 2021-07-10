Cancel
Mental Health

Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave offers the best portrayal of social anxiety

"Anxiety is an emotion plenty of shows rely on to tell stories," says Alison Foreman. "Dramas create suspense to keep us invested, while comedies make their characters more relatable through embarrassment. But the lived-in experience of intense social anxiety — the mental, emotional, and sometimes physical process of rapidly descending into self-consciousness while in public and then frantically grasping for ways to cope — is something I've never seen accurately recreated on screen until now. The hilarious representation, it seems, came just in time for me to enjoy some much needed catharsis. That catharsis manifesting as a blend of crying and cackling as I Think You Should Leave's theme song blared across my living room stands to prove just how overdue it really was. Of course, Netflix's hit sketch show played odd-one-out comedy games for much of Season 1, and I related to some of those sketches then. (Who among us hasn't eaten the metaphorical gift receipt?) But in the series' sophomore season, Robinson and co-creator Zach Canin take more precise aim at the not-so-funny motivations behind some of I Think You Should Leave's more belligerently inappropriate characters. Rather than stopping at making it clear who should be embarrassed by their ridiculous behavior, Season 2 dares to drill down into why some of the show's characters act the outrageous ways they do. In the process, the series tap into a hyper-specific feeling us anxious folks contend with often that is at once incredibly funny and a bit sad to see on a popular TV show in 2021."

TV Series
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

I Think You Should Leave Season 2 Doesn't Disappoint

It's been more than two years since the first season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson dropped on Netflix, and even if you haven't watched (or even heard of) the show, you've likely stumbled across images from some of its most absurd sketches. If you've ever been on a text chain where someone posts a gif of a mustachioed senior citizen waving his hand in front of his face with the caption "STINKY!," you've been touched by ITYSL's "focus group" sketch. Not long after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar replied to a disingenuous ExxonMobil tweet about climate change with a screen shot of Robinson in a hot dog costume captioned "We're all trying to find the guy who did this," comic Kath Barbadoro wrote an essay for Vulture about why that frame of the show was so useful in this political moment. A game show parody revolving around a costumed character named Chunky, a brunch attended by the only woman alive who doesn't know how to write a cute Instagram caption: the show's six-episode first season was absolutely loaded with moments that have become part of the pop cultural lexicon. And with each episode clocking in at just 18 minutes or less, rewatching the whole thing takes no time at all. Has my household watched it at least four times, including occasions when we've demanded that guests who hadn't watched it rectify that immediately? Yes. Yes we have.
TV Series

What's on Netflix This Week: Fear Street, I Think You Should Leave

Ooh, spooky! That's what you'll say when you watch the trailer for Fear Street Part One: 1994-- or maybe not; I don't know you personally, that's just what I said. The R.L. Stine adaptation is one of many new offerings on Netflix this week, as is the second season of one of the best shows on TV, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
Accidents

Is 'The Tomorrow War' a Christmas Movie or an 'I Think You Should Leave' Sketch?

The Tomorrow War came out on Amazon Prime a few weeks ago, but some people, like this humble blogger, are just getting around to seeing it. The Chris Pratt-led Sci-Fi movie has a lot going on in it, but at the center of this alien monster movie is the story of a family. The story of a father trying to get home to his family. Oh, and the main timeline is set around the holidays. It's time to ask, is The Tomorrow War a Christmas movie?
TV Series

We think you should watch I Think You Should Leave

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, July 6. All times are Eastern. I Think You Should Leave (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): Today, one of the best TV shows of 2019 returns, to (one assumes) once again resume its rightful place as one of the funniest things, period, end of sentence. If we were to write honestly about our feelings surrounding this development, this paragraph would just be a series of incomprehensible yet undeniably joyful sounds that only vaguely resemble human speech. So let’s just go to the trailer, shall we?
TV & Videos
The Independent

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, season two review: More bizarre gems from a sketch show maverick

Tim Robinson isn’t on Twitter. This may surprise some of those familiar with I Think You Should Leave, his Netflix sketch show whose heady mix of social dysfunction, pedantry, absurdity, humiliation and beet-red rage seemed to evoke the manic, internet-poisoned headspace of modern life better than pretty much anything else. Sitting at the upper end of what could be reasonably termed a “cult hit”, I Think You Should Leave was that rarest of things: a sketch show where the hits far outnumber the misses; where many of the misses were in fact hits by stealth, striking you obliquely but...
TV Series

'I Think You Should Leave' serves up the sequel you were hoping for

Comedian Tim Robinson has attempted some difficult second acts before. After his first season as a featured player on Saturday Night Live in 2012, he started off the next one relegated to a writing position. Detroiters, the show he created for Comedy Central in 2017 with real-life best friend Sam Richardson, was successful enough to eke out a second season order, but the series needed to grow beyond its cult-hit status to establish a sufficient audience. It didn’t.
Music

Yes, That's Ezra Koenig Singing in I Think You Should Leave Season 2

Happy I Think You Should Leave Day to all who celebrate! Tim Robinson’s beloved meme factory of a Netflix sketch-comedy show debuted its second season in the wee hours of this morning (we were awake and regret nothing), and many dedicated fans have already flown through its six new episodes. Indie rock enthusiasts who did so may have noticed a familiar voice in the second episode’s “Baby Cries” sketch, in which Robinson’s character looks back on his days as, and I quote, “a piece of shit”—he and his “Dangerous Nights Crew” enjoy a round of “sloppy steaks” and then pop bottles on the beach.
TV Series

'I Think You Should Leave' Season 2 Will Make You Cry With Laughter

It only took until the second sketch of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’s sophomore season for me to start crying with laughter. The catalyst in question was another of creator Robinson’s absurdist fake commercials, this one a plea for the Spectrum cable company to not drop Corncob TV, home to Robinson’s reality show Coffin Flop. “They’re saying Coffin Flop’s not a show—it’s just hours and hours of footage of real people falling out of coffins at funerals,” Robinson fumes while Coffin Flop clips verify this assessment. In response to the supposed claim that he has no right to broadcast such material, he retorts in trademark screamy fashion, “I said we don’t need permissions of the family. We’re allowed to show ‘em nude because they AIN’T GOT NO SOUL!” Ending with Robinson promising, “I’ll kill you!,” it’s insanity of a most delirious, demented sort.
TV Series

Corncob TV: Could Coffin Flop from I Think You Should Leave work IRL?

Season 2 of Tim Robinson’s breakout sketch series I Think You Should Leave premiered yesterday on Netflix, receiving widespread praise. Audience favourite Spectrum features an exasperated, unnamed Corncob TV representative lashing out at cable executives over their lack of support for a show called Coffin Flop. But do Coffin Flop or Corncob TV have any roots in reality? Would they work for real-life audience today?
TV & Videos

What to Watch on Tuesday: Hot dog! I Think You Should Leave is back for season 2 on Netflix

The Babies of the Year are now Little Buff Boys! Netflix's buzzy sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is back for a new season filled with even more manic yelling, awkward workplace confrontations, and embarrassing situations involving hot dogs. The series from the delightfully demented mind of Saturday Night Live and Detroiters writer-star Tim Robinson was an instant sensation on social media after its 2019 debut, and its sophomore effort is just as memeable. Season 1 stars Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker are back, with hilarious new appearances from Bob Odenkirk, John Early, Julia Butters, and Paul Walter Hauser. At just six episodes, all clocking in at less than 20 minutes, the series makes for a quick binge that you'll want to return to — and spend the rest of your day quoting. (Just remember, "You gotta give.") —Jillian Sederholm.
TV Series

10 Familiar Comedians That Pop Up In I Think You Should Leave Season 2

Tim Robinson's inventive, and sometimes darkly comic, sketch series I Think You Should Leave is back for season 2 on Netflix. With the return of the show comes the return of some surprising and hilarious guest star performances. After the first season was such an unexpected hit, it's no wonder that these comedians wanted to get on board.
TV Series
Vogue Magazine

I Think You Should Leave's Second Season Is a Balm to My Broken Brain

Over the last year-plus of relative social isolation, I—like most of us—have had a lot of time to ponder what, exactly, I crave from my social interactions. Was it parties I missed? IRL trips to the movies? The proverbial office water-cooler? No, no, and no, at least if you judge by my recent forays back into the world. (Seriously, were parties always so loud, and were summer blockbusters always so long?) What I missed most, it turns out, is sitting around with my friends in their apartments, blithely dousing one another in particles as we shared food and watched something stupid on TV.
TV Series

I Think You Should Leave Season 2: Our Favorite Sketches

I Think You Should Leave Season 2 recently hit Netflix, and it's quickly become a fan favorite for many--not just those who couldn't stop talking about Season 1. In fact, ITYSL has become a series that is constantly memed--so much so that we have a bunch of handy memes ready for you.

