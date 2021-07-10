Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Escobar hits 20th HR, Diamondbacks top shaky Dodgers 5-2

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuDJ1_0asmsefx00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit his 20th home run of the season and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks pinned another loss on the Dodgers, beating Los Angeles 5-2 Friday night.

The Diamondbacks, with the worst record in the majors, have won three of four. They’re coming off a successful trip to Colorado, their first series win since May 2.

The Dodgers have lost four of five. Los Angeles didn’t help its cause with a lackluster offense that produced just five hits, a shaky defense that made two errors and a combined pitching performance that issued seven walks and hit two batters.

“When you’re not scoring runs consistently, things certainly get more magnified and it’s hard to pitch perfect,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve got to be good on defense. When you’re not scoring runs, you’ve got to make sure those things are air-tight and tonight it wasn’t.”

Escobar’s two-run homer in the fifth put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-1. He connected off Darien Nunez, a 28-year-old lefty who made his big league debut.

Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta walked three batters in the ninth. Dalton Varsho drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 4-2 and Los Angeles then turned to Jake Reed, who walked Josh Reddick to score another insurance run.

Arizona’ starter Tyler Widener was solid after coming off the injured list with a groin strain. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out three and walked just one. His lone mistake was to A.J. Pollock, who hit a solo home run in the third.

“I felt really good the first four innings,” Widener said. “I got a little tired there in the fifth. Good foundation for me to build off and excited to keep going forward.”

Arizona reliever Brett de Geus (1-0) earned the win. Joakim Soria closed for his third save.

The Diamondbacks even left 14 runners on base, but that didn’t matter.

“We executed at a high level and when we do, we’re a good team,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We did a good job with our approach. We created traffic all night, from the first inning on. In the ninth inning we were able to give ourselves a little cushion.”

David Price did exactly what Roberts wanted as he pitched three scoreless innings to start a bullpen game for the Dodgers. In the first inning, he loaded the bases but got out of the jam by striking out Asdrubal Cabrera.

Price threw 55 pitches, and he said he still felt good. Asked if Price is in the starting rotation, Roberts said that was a “fair assumption.”

Said Price: “Whatever these guys want me to do, I’m willing to do it for them. Starting is obviously something I’ve done for a very long time, but I’ve also enjoyed being in the bullpen as well. Whatever is asked of me moving forward, I’m all for it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow) had an MRI that revealed “just inflammation,” according to Roberts. Kershaw is expected to play catch on Saturday ... RHP Jimmy Nelson (left lumbar strain) was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 7.

Diamondbacks: LHP Caleb Smith (2-5, 3.45) allowed five runs — including two homers -- in six innings in a loss to San Francisco in his last start.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.49) had a no-hit bid broken up in the eighth inning against the Diamondbacks three weeks ago. A single from David Perralta ended the try.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Joakim Soria
Person
Torey Lovullo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Price#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants announcers are still sick of Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer hasn't been doing so well of late, coincidentally since MLB banned sticky stuff. But on Monday, he did manage to get the best of the NL-leading San Francisco Giants, striking out eight in six innings of work in a 3-2 victory. At one point in the fourth inning, Bauer was closely examined by umpires for any foreign substances.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest NL starter snubs in the MLB All-Star Game

The National League starters for the MLB All-Star Game feature some cool storylines. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been dreadful this season, but their second-baseman Adam Frazier has been extraordinary. While the name isn’t a household one and nobody outside of Pittsburgh keeps an eye on the Pirates, Frazier was more than deserving.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Security breaks up girl fight at Dodgers vs. Cubs game

Security had to break up a massive fight in the bleacher seats during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. MLB stadiums have begun to welcome fans back at full capacity just in time for the summer, thanks in part to the COVID-19 vaccine. With individuals filling up nearly ever seat to watch their favorite team in person, there are bound to be some scuffles. That was the case on Saturday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBHouston Chronicle

Evan Gattis says Astros players told Dodgers to cool it on cheating talk

In an almost two-hour conversation on the 'Stros Across the Globe podcast released Tuesday, former Astros slugger Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk of cheating. Gattis admitted he was a big proponent of the Astros' system during their World Series championship season in which they had access to live video where they could decipher the catcher's signals, then relay them to the batter by banging on a trash can.
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy