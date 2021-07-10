Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to stop Mouse Wheel from controlling the Volume Windows 11/10

The Windows Club
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your mouse scroll is not working to scroll pages, but can only change the volume control, then this post will help you fix the problem. This post lists the possible solutions for the problem in which the mouse scroll controls the system volume instead of scrolling. This issue generally occurs with the mice that support both normal and media modes. Apart from that, there are several more causes of the issue, like a conflicting application that changes the mouse behavior.

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Windows Search#Volume#Dpi#Usb#Start#Onequick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 hack to bring back Windows 10 Start Menu is gone

Changing the Windows Start Menu has always proven to be a controversial move, and no version has ever been universally accepted by users. From Windows XP dual-pane layout to Windows 8’s tablet-like Start Screen to Windows 10’s amalgamation of designs, users have always been split on whether the new Start Menu is better or worse than before. It seems that Windows 11 won’t be different, and, unfortunately, Microsoft has apparently removed the workaround that brings back the old Windows 10 style Start Menu for those who dislike the newest style.
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be a free update. Here's how you'll download it (and whether you're eligible)

Windows 11 is on the way, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, it will be free to upgrade to Microsoft's newly redesigned operating system, the company said in a blog post after its virtual event Thursday. (See everything announced at the Windows 11 event here.) So long as your PC meets the minimum requirements, you'll be able to update to Windows 11 the same way you usually update to new versions of Windows 10, once it starts rolling out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022 (we don't have an exact date of availability yet).
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to speed up Windows 10

If you’re finding that your Windows 10 device is constantly lagging or taking minutes to perform tasks that should be almost instant it can be rage-inducing. Windows 10 is a remarkably efficient operating system, but it’s still prone to the slowdown that can make using your laptop or desktop a chore. It’s understandable, of course; Windows 10 has plenty of systems all competing for your device’s resources, and that’s before we even talk about bloatware.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Check if Your Windows 10 PC Can Run Windows 11

Windows 11 was officially announced as the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system on June 24, 2021. Naturally, you most likely want to know if your Windows 10 computer will be able to run the new update. Microsoft has a handy tool to help you check. Microsoft released a “PC...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

What Are the Orange and Green Dots on My iPhone?

On modern versions of iOS, your iPhone now shows an orange or green dot in the top-right corner at certain times. If you're not familiar, these dots can be confusing and make you think something is wrong. Let's look at what the orange dot and green dot on iPhone mean,...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Install Windows 11 using Hyper-V in Windows 10

Microsoft has made Windows 11 through the Insider Preview, and if you need to install Windows 11 without endangering your primary work PC, then the best way is to use Hyper-V. It’s an additional feature in Windows that allows you to install Linux Distros, Windows Development version, and any other Windows version. In this post, we are sharing how you can install Windows 11 using Hyper-V in Windows 10.
ComputersPCWorld

How to remove the Widgets button from Windows 11

Within Windows 11, the Widgets drawer is huge. But what if you don’t want Widgets? You might not be able to banish it entirely, but you can get rid of the Widgets button from your Taskbar in just a few easy steps. In fact, if you don’t use the Search...
Computerswindowsreport.com

Windows 11’s HDR fixes the performance issues from Windows 10

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. Users that have tried Windows 11 so far, declared themselves pleased with the HDR-based...
Computersgamerevolution.com

Will I be able to downgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 11?

Installing a new version of Windows is always a nerve-wracking proposition. While recent editions of the OS have been a lot more chill about destroying our data when an install goes wrong, the memories of playing Russian Roulette with Windows upgrades and updates are too fresh not to be anxious. Many users would feel a lot better if there was a way to downgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 11.
Computersxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Pro

When Windows 11 arrives later this year, it will come in a few different editions. Just like with previous Windows versions, different editions contain certain different features, which make the operating system more tailored for different users. For the general public, there are two main editions you’ll find — Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. As the name suggests, Windows 11 Pro is the more feature-rich edition, but most laptops come with the Home edition. Even Microsoft’s own Surface devices come with Windows 10 Home, with the exception of the Surface Pro 7+. In this guide, we’ll show you how to upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Pro, and why you might want to.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

What is SNMP? How to enable and configure SNMP service in Windows 11/10?

In this article, we are going to discuss what is SNMP and how to install or enable and configure SNMP service in Windows 10. SNMP which stands for Simple Network Management Protocol is a standard internet protocol that is used to govern and manage communication amongst multiple networking devices connected over an IP. It enables organizations to monitor different networking devices including routers, workstations, modems, switches, servers, printers, etc. SNMP is already configured on most of the networking devices. And, once the protocol is enabled, device performance statistics are stored.
Computersxda-developers

Dislike Windows 11? Here’s how to downgrade back to Windows 10

The first Windows 11 preview build is now available, and many of us were eager to try it. But with all the changes the new operating system brings, it’s only natural that some of us aren’t sold on it yet. It also has higher minimum requirements, and only some CPUs are supported by Windows 11 officially.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Snap Like Windows 11 on Windows 10

Windows 11‘s “Snap Layout” feature lets you quickly move a window to a specific region of the screen by hovering over the “Maximize” button. How can you replicate that in Windows 10? We’ll show you a few ways. Snap Basics. Windows has had “Snap” features since Windows 7, and they...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Microsoft: You can easily go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

Windows 11 is finally here and it will begin rolling out to consumers for free later this year and early next year. Whether you’ve run into issues with hardware, apps or don’t like the direction Microsoft went with Windows 11, the company says you can always roll back to Windows 10.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Expect to get more control over Mixed Reality in Windows 11

Trying to deliver a more immersive and customizable VR experience, Microsoft tweaks Mixed Reality for Windows 11. The software will now feature more settings than users can modify to their liking, a lot more than on the previous OS. As VR will be the future of technologically-based experiences we share...
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Restore the Windows 10 Start Menu in Windows 11 with TenStartMenuFixer

Many users have been testing Windows 11 ever since the Insider Program opened up for the Dev Channel a week ago. Not everyone likes the changes that the operating system brings. One particular feature that has been drawing flak from users is the new Start Menu. The Centered Task bar...
Computerswindowsreport.com

How to get the Windows 10 File Explorer ribbon on Windows 11

No matter how good-looking some of Windows 11's new UI changes are, some just can't get used to them. For many users, the Windows 10 style of design for many UI elements is still the best, and worth changing back to. If you dislike the File Explorer ribbon that Windows...
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to Download or Change Windows 11 wallpapers

Windows has always amazed us with its collection of wallpapers; however, Windows 11 took a step forward in improving the aesthetics and usability. The wallpapers and themes have been created such that the contrast created between the background and the text is easier to read. How to download the latest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy