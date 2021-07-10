How to stop Mouse Wheel from controlling the Volume Windows 11/10

When Windows 11 arrives later this year, it will come in a few different editions. Just like with previous Windows versions, different editions contain certain different features, which make the operating system more tailored for different users. For the general public, there are two main editions you’ll find — Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. As the name suggests, Windows 11 Pro is the more feature-rich edition, but most laptops come with the Home edition. Even Microsoft’s own Surface devices come with Windows 10 Home, with the exception of the Surface Pro 7+. In this guide, we’ll show you how to upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Pro, and why you might want to.