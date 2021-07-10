Great View At The Vue Bar And Grill In Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE — Part and parcel with Grand Vue Park, the Vue Bar and Grill offers a high-flying dining experience for tourists and locals alike. The Vue Bar and Grill opened four years ago, taking the place of Mason-Dixon BBQ, which has since relocated to W.Va. 2. The Vue serves as Grand Vue Park’s local restaurant option, which managing partner Jason Miller said provides the restaurant’s unique draws — the vistas of the park and the nearby ropes courses and ziplines.