Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moundsville, WV

Great View At The Vue Bar And Grill In Moundsville

Intelligencer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNDSVILLE — Part and parcel with Grand Vue Park, the Vue Bar and Grill offers a high-flying dining experience for tourists and locals alike. The Vue Bar and Grill opened four years ago, taking the place of Mason-Dixon BBQ, which has since relocated to W.Va. 2. The Vue serves as Grand Vue Park’s local restaurant option, which managing partner Jason Miller said provides the restaurant’s unique draws — the vistas of the park and the nearby ropes courses and ziplines.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moundsville, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Dessert#Disc Golf#Crab Cakes#Food Drink#Grill#The Vue Bar#Mason Dixon Bbq#Thai#Bucket Of Puppies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy