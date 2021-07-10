Cancel
Invincible's Omni-Man is a "Sneak-Attack Himbo"

 5 days ago
"Omni-Man is a way of illustrating the insidiousness of what might commonly be referred to as “toxic masculinity," says Rich Juzwiak of J.K. Simmons' character. "And I’d argue that he wouldn’t be nearly as convincing were it not for his corporal vessel. He’s a wolf in himbo’s clothing, someone whose rather conventional allure maximizes his potential for exploitation. He’s a him fatale. At his core, he is not 'a kind of good-hearted hero, a response to the toxic brand of dastardly character that emerged in the Trump years meant to reassure women that Not All Men,' as my editor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd described of the himbo in her intro to this series. Rather, he uses that image to deceive in a scheme that, because it’s inherently evil at least in terms of earthly morality, and this is a story about superheroes, is destined to fail. He’s not a himbo, he just plays one in society, but his plan is decidedly misguided and, in fact, fundamentally himbo-ish."

