Netflix's Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime is baffling for the way it sides with the killer

Rhimes and her team began negotiating a new deal with Netflix earlier this year following Bridgerton's success. Unlike the deals for top showrunners like Greg Berlanti (at Warner Bros. TV) and Ryan Murphy (also at Netflix), "Rhimes, as she did four years ago, bet on herself with bonuses built in that further compensate her for the number of shows she gets on the air, how long they each run and more," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Rhimes’ new deal includes film, games, VR, branding and merchandising, live events and experiences," says Goldberg. "Although Rhimes started her career in features, sources close to the Scandal creator note it’s the merchandising and live events and experiences that are of particular interest to Netflix as the streamer plots other revenue opportunities to help offset its slowed subscriber growth. Netflix reported 208 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing its own expectations of 210 million. The plan, sources say, is for Netflix to build on its hit franchises — like the immersive Stranger Things: The Experience in L.A and New York — with additional live events including the upcoming London-set Bridgerton ball scheduled to launch in November. Such events are done in participation with Netflix and the series creators, who help deliver the authenticity that can justify the pricey ticket fees. A Bridgerton video game and, after Netflix’s virtual Witcher Con on July 9, a Bridgerton fan convention could be on the table, too. Such events will also help keep fans engaged in the long stretches between seasons of the streamer’s hit shows. (Stranger Things, for example, last aired in July 2019 with the drive-through event providing diehard fans and franchise newcomers a fun opportunity during the height of the pandemic stateside.)"