The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. With the MLB leader in saves on the mound, things looked dire for the Reds, but they battled like they always do and came up with a walk-off win. The man who hit that walk-off was Tyler Damn Stephenson. He had 2 hits on the night and smoked a line drive to right drive in the winning run. That’s already his third walk-off hit in his young career. Have a trophy, Ty Steve.