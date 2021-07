Jumbo-Visma are trying to look on the bright side after Primož Roglič was forced to abandon the Tour de France 2021 through injury. While the Dutch squad set off from Brest determined to bump the Slovenian up from the second in 2020 to the top step on the final podium this year, his crash on stage three left him bandaged up like an Egytian mummy, he had joked, and while he fought through the stage five time trial his injuries got the better of him when the race entered the mountains, losing half an hour on stage eight and climbing off the next morning.