Garcia's 2-run single pushes Rangers past Athletics 3-2

It sounds cliche, and it’s been said about this specific Red Sox team about a million times already, but it’s true: They just keep finding ways to win. Friday night in Oakland was another example. The offense had a bunch of chances in the first half of the game to break the score open, but time and time again they came up short. Eduardo Rodriguez did give them a great performance, but then the bullpen gave up a pair of solo home runs, and that was enough to send it to extras. But again, this team just knows how to win.