Garcia's 2-run single pushes Rangers past Athletics 3-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Adolis Garcia’s two-run single highlighted Texas’ three-run sixth inning after Oakland’s Cole Irvin took a no-hitter into the inning and Jordan Lyles won his third straight start as the Rangers beat the Athletics 3-2. Texas' Andy Ibanez had an RBI single. Lyles allowed both runs on seven hits. Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie drove in runs for Oakland, and A's third baseman Matt Chapman extended his on-base streak to 24 games.www.abc10.com
