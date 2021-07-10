Cancel
Group looking at esports to capture, share culture

By AARON E. AUZINS NWS Staff Writer
Northwest Signal
 5 days ago

A local media group looks to capture and share the culture of Henry County, and this is launching with a video game tournament scheduled in Napoleon. Nineveh Media is hosting and coordinating Starfight 21, a Friday, July 30 tournament in Nintendo’s “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (commonly called “Smash Bros.” or “Smash” by players) for the Nintendo Switch game system. The event has free entry and admission at The Armory Arts and Events Center, 127 E. Clinton St., Napoleon.

