Group looking at esports to capture, share culture

Excerpted from ‘Big Results Leadership’ (B&H Books) Cleo TV is a fairly new urban cable television network whose target audience includes African American millennials and Generation X women. They feature a travel, food, fashion, and design program called Lens of Culture. Their point is that we can all be looking at the same thing, but we may see it, appreciate it, or even be repelled by it because of our own life experiences. Indeed, even the biblical text is seen through all the rigors of our study and our own cultural lens.