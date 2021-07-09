Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Air Canada Stock Could Go Parabolic From Here

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the pandemic reopening plays investors are watching closely right now is Air Canada (TSX:AC). Indeed, this large Canadian airline is starting to see volume pick up. With the Trudeau government already working on reducing the onerous travel restrictions that have hit this sector hard, Air Canada stock is looking like an intriguing pick here.

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Canadian#The Motley Fool Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Air Canada vs. BlackBerry Stock

Throughout 2021, two of the most popular stocks among Canadian investors continue to be Air Canada (TSX:AC) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB). And although Air Canada and BlackBerry are well known among investors, the two stocks couldn’t be more different when it comes to their popularity. Ever since the pandemic hit, and...
Marketsinvesting.com

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Hovering Around $25: Is it a Good Buy Next Week?

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been hovering around $25 for the past three weeks. The next week could see some momentum in the stock, as it releases its second-quarter earnings on July 23. Earnings season is an important event, as investors price in their expectations. The upcoming earnings could give some direction to investors on how the airline plans to ride the bull market, which was triggered by a recovery rally. I will discuss whether Air Canada stock is a good buy at $25.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Gain 36 Pts After Topsy Turvy Afternoon

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, ended a topsy turvy Thursday trading session with gains of 36 points at 20,183.7, after hitting a day high 20,214.64 near midday, but then steadily dropping to a day low of 20,092.93 near mid-afternoon, before recovering some again before the close. Mixed...
Industryinvesting.com

Massive Reason Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Could Skyrocket Next Week

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock soared on Wednesday morning despite the broader market weakness. At 10 AM EST, the stock was trading with nearly 2% gains for the day, even as the TSX Composite Index was slightly down from its previous session’s closing. Today’s gains in Air Canada stock came after...
StocksInvestorPlace

Weighing All Factors, Nio Stock Could Trade Sideways From Here

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock kicked off July with a bang, with its strong June delivery numbers. But the pop from this news didn’t last long. A few days later, shares in the China-based electric vehicle company began to drop once again. As InvestorPlace’s David Moadel broke it down July 8, Nio...
Economyinvesting.com

Air Canada: Is the Stock About to Take Flight?

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is a stock that’s been extremely popular among investors ever since it sold off significantly last year at the start of the pandemic. At the time, the stock dropped by over 75% at its worst point. So, although Air Canada stock still looks cheap, it’s already rallied by more than 100% since it bottomed in March with the rest of the market.
Economyinvesting.com

Forget Air Canada: Cineplex Stock Is My Favourite Reopening Play

Air Canada (TSX:AC) may be the top reopening stock on Canadians’ radars. But as an international airline, the firm is more reliant on a sustained global recovery from COVID-19, rather than just a domestic reopening. As such, I view Air Canada as a riskier air travel play than many of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.37.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.06%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Consumer Staples, Materials and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.06%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATDb), which...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Sank This Week

China could be gearing up for sweeping regulatory measures that impact Chinese tech companies listed on foreign exchanges. Regulators took aim at DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), a company that went public early this month and is sometimes referred to as the "Uber Technologies of China." The company was ordered by the country's main internet regulatory agency to stop signing up new users on July 2. A couple of days later, DiDi revealed it had also been ordered to remove its applications from China's mobile app stores. The developments triggered substantial pullbacks for many Chinese tech stocks last week.
Businessinvestorsobserver.com

Update on Canada Stocks; Some Positive Vibes For Investors From Wells Fargo

But in the midst of the negativity, there were some positive vibes for North American investors. Wells Fargo Investment Institute in a Market Commentary this Thursday entitled 'Economic deceleration and the financial markets' said it still sees equity market upside. While WFII said equity investors should expect deceleration in economic and earnings growth as well as inflation over the next 18 months, it added this slowdown should not disrupt the financial markets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why The Biotech Stocks You Bought Keep Going Down

Many traders purchase biotech stocks at poorly chosen moments. The key to investing in early-stage biotech companies is to understand in advance when their catalysts will occur. Such events aren't guaranteed to be positive, but diversification can mitigate the risks. If you've ever felt like biotech stocks seem to start...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.0 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.26.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Down Firmly In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which fell into negative territory after opening marginally up Friday morning, continues to exhibit weakness past noon, due to sustained selling in materials, energy and healthcare sections. Consumer staples, utilities, telecom and real estate stocks are finding support. Information technology, financial, industrials and consumer discretionary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy