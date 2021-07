The bad news really started to pile up in the first half of 2021 for The GEO Group and its shareholders. Shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) fell a painful 19.5% in the first six months of 2021 according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And while the decline was just a continuation of a downtrend trend that started way back in 2017, there were some pretty big developments in the first half of this year that were very material negatives for real estate investment trust (REIT) and dividend-focused investors who own this prison operator.