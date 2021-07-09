Forget Air Canada: Cineplex Stock Is My Favourite Reopening Play

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.37.