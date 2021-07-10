Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hailey, ID

Mother Moose and Calf Relocated Out of Hailey before July 4

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A mother and calf moose roaming a Hailey neighborhood was recently relocated ahead of the July 4, holiday out of concern for the animals and safety of the public. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game had gotten several reports of a cow with a very young calf...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hailey, ID
Pets & Animals
Hailey, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Hailey, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Hailey, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Dog#Klix#Idaho Fish And Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Buhl, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Which is the Better Idaho Town? Buhl or Filer?

I’ve been to Buhl three times over the last two weeks. I’ve been to Buhl five times this year. Every visit in recent months. The last prior trip was before Christmas when I was on an eggnog run. This week I discovered gasoline is cheaper in Buhl than anything I’ve seen in Twin Falls. Groceries are usually a bit more expensive there but the produce selection at Ridley’s is fabulous. It’s the equal of Fred Meyer and WinCo. I used to believe the drive was long but it seems to pass quickly and with my schedule I never deal with rush hour traffic.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

I have a confession to make: I've never been to a monster truck show. To me these events are the tales of legend with massive tires and deafening engines as the drivers perform stunts that seem impossible for a vehicle to accomplish. If you have also never experienced the thrill that is a monster truck rally, then we can remedy that together when the monster trucks roll into the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this month.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Could Be Facing Worst Fire Season in Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Gem State could be facing one of the worst fire seasons in years according to the governor and wildfire officials. During a press conference earlier this week the Idaho Department of Lands director said conditions in Idaho are like nothing they've seen before, “We are seeing unprecedented wildfire conditions in Idaho right now with no relief from extremely hot, dry conditions in the forecast,” Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Director Dustin Miller said. “The biggest issue we face right now is extremely limited resources to manage these fires, including a lack of aircraft and crews on the ground. We typically tap into our shared resources during these times, but they have very limited availability due to fires in our neighboring states. The public can help by avoiding any outdoor activity that could spark a human-caused fire.”
Almo, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Quick Action Stops Fire Near Almo

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews were able to make sure a fire near Almo didn't spread Thursday morning. The City of Rock National Reserve posted photos of the fire that broke out at around 11:30 a.m. at the junction of the City of Rocks Road and Almo-Lynn Road. The burned fast towards the east before crews with the ACE Fire Protection Unit could begin working on it. According to the City of Rocks, the fire burned an estimated eight acres of private lands. The fire was contained by 1 p.m. and crews departed about an hour later. A roadside mower may have struck a rock that created a spark causing the blaze to start.
AstronomyPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Perseid Meteors Visible Now To Aug 13 For Twin Falls’ Skywatchers

The annual meteor shower considered one of the most dynamic to view in North America is currently taking place, and will be peaking in mid-August. The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway as of just a couple of days ago, with the best time to view the cosmic phenomenon happening August 11, 12, and 13, according to earthsky.org. Details on how and where to view this meteor shower have been shared by a number of science-related websites.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.
Albion, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

UPDATE: Fire Burning Near Albion

UPDATE:ALBION, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a human caused fire that is burning near Albion on the Minidoka Ranger District. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, fire crews responded to the blaze about four miles east of the Pomerelle ski mountain in Cassia County. The fire is burning through brush and timber. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office has closed to the road to Howell Canyon for the safety of the public and firefighters. Deputies are also locating and evacuating campers in the area.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Remember That Time the Simpsons Roasted Idaho With One Sentence?

Growing up I wasn't allowed to watch the Simpsons at home. Which is why I would only watch it when I went over to friends' houses. My parents thought it was too edgy and crass and they were probably right, which is interesting now since I think the Simpsons are actually pretty tame compared to many other cartoon shows. Some clips from The Simpsons are actually more funny now as an adult than when I was a teen.
TravelPosted by
KOOL 96.5

The Most Common Ways People Die in Yellowstone Park May Surprise You

We're lucky enough here in Idaho to have part of Yellowstone National Park right in our backyard. National Parks offer the chance to experience natural outdoor beauty first-hand but not without the price of a little risk and challenge. Even the most experienced of hikers and explorers can suffer tragic accidents if they aren’t focused on their surroundings.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

One Flown to Hospital after Rollover Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Washington woman was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital after her pickup rolled near Declo Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Hannah Ames, of Wenatchee was flown by air ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center at around 10:29 a.m. Ames had been headed eastbound on Interstate 84 in a Ford F-250 when she went off the shoulder into the median, rolled, and ended up in the westbound lanes.
Burley, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Video Shows Driver Hit Bicycle on Burley Sidewalk Just as Child Jumps Off

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Video has surfaced on social media showing a pickup going through a public park in Burley attempting to run over what appears to be children on bicycles. The video was posted on Facebook from a surveillance video camera at a home near a Burley park on Friday, July 9. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at around 9:39 at the East Park next to the Cassia County Fairgrounds. The shows what appears to be a dark colored pickup turning onto the grass in the park following several young people on bicycles. In another video is shows several of the children ride to a house where one of them jumps off his bike just before the pickup drives onto the sidewalk and runs it over. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, investigators are trying to determine what exactly happened. No one was injured. They are interviewing several of the children involved and looking at additional video attempting to identify the driver.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Have You Seen Her? Nampa ID 14-Year-Old Missing Since July 5

A Nampa, Idaho, teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. She hasn't made contact with family in over a week. Have you seen Jasmia Cruz Carrillo? Her profile can be found on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as July 5, 2021.
Montana StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Montana Grizzly That Killed California Camper Shot By Officials

The Grizzly bear that pulled a California nurse from her tent and mauled her to death Tuesday morning has been located and shot to death by Montana wildlife officials. The Grizzly bear that killed 65-year-old Leah Lokan, a nurse from Northern California, while camping in the Montana town of Ovanda has been shot by state wildlife authorities, according to details shared by KTVB.com. The hunt lasted nearly three days, before the bear was spotted by officials in an area they had under surveillance.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Opens the Door to Forced Vaccinations

The liberals like to tell us, “My body. My choice!” They’re speaking of abortion, which they label reproductive freedom. It’s about removing a human being from development in a mother’s womb. For many of these people, abstinence would’ve been a simpler choice. What we put into our bodies is also...
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Alcohol Possible Factor in Crash on I-86 that Sent Jerome Man to Hospital

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was flown to a Pocatello hospital Saturday afternoon after his vehicle sideswiped another on Interstate 86 in what authorities believe was an alcohol involved wreck. According to Idaho State Police, at around 4:38 p.m. Sergio Colchado, 39, was headed west in a 2003 Dodge pickup when he sideswiped a Ford F-150 east of American Falls. Colchado lost control of the pickup rolled off the shoulder. He was flown to Portneuf Medical Center with serious injuries, according to ISP. Everyone had been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy