Antonio Conte interview: Why Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci make all the difference for Italy
It was in the last European Championship, in 2016, that Antonio Conte kicked and screamed his way into English hearts ahead of taking over at Chelsea. Conte and his Italian team were one of the stories of the tournament. His animated displays on the touchline were almost as captivating as his team’s performances on the pitch, as they reached the quarter-finals and only lost to Germany on penalties.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0