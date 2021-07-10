Antonio Conte interview: Why Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci make all the difference for Italy

Before every kick-off, Italy’s players line up, clasp each other around the shoulders and scream the words “siam pronti alla morte” into the sky above them; translation: “we are ready to die”. There are few better anthems and few more consistently stirring renditions in international football’s grand repertoire, but you are always left with the impression that one player means that particular line more than the rest.And for Giorgio Chiellini, it will have taken on a different resonance during this tournament. “I’m here with great enthusiasm to experience what will probably be my last event with the national team,”...