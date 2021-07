Sir Keir Starmer’s internal Labour Party critics are unlikely to be impressed by the party’s victory in Batley and Spen. At least in private, they will mutter about the narrowing of the party’s majority secured by its victorious candidate, Kim Leadbeater. They will point out that this represents not a gain or a step forward for Labour, but at best a confirmation of the status quo: the party still has one less MP than it secured on the night of the disastrous general election in December 2019, they will insist. Leadbeater’s support was seven per cent down on her predecessor’s share of the vote 18 months ago – hardly the performance of a party about to storm the barricades of Government.