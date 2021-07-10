30K+ SRP customers without power as late storm hits east Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People in the far East Valley got a late-night surprise courtesy of the monsoon. Strong wind and rain came in from the northeast and hit San Tan Valley around 10 p.m. on Friday. A severe downburst then sparked just east of Phoenix Mesa-Gateway Airport, where winds reached 70 miles per hour. Several weather alerts were issued for that area. Video from ADOT cameras showed visibility on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway severely dropped as dust moved in.