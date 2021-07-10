Gavin Smith headlines All-Loganland baseball team

The Logansport baseball team had its best season record-wise in 19 years this season.

The Berries went 21-9 and won their first North Central Conference title in 17 years.

The historic season was aided by a big year by junior shortstop Gavin Smith, who hit .505 with seven home runs, four triples, 12 doubles, 40 RBIs, 37 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.497. He is the Pharos-Tribune’s 2021 Loganland Baseball Player of the Year.

“It’s probably not fair to him but we became accustomed to and expected the big hit in the big moment and for him to drive in the big run,” Logansport coach Dan Frye said, “and put the team on his shoulders and carry us from time to time.”

Smith started at second base as a freshman on the 2019 team that won the first sectional title in 17 years. So he’s been part of two special teams in his first two seasons of high school ball.

He said he worked on his game with Frye during the down year last year.

“Compared to freshman year, I’d say I took a step in the right direction. I worked on a lot of things in the COVID year and I had a great year and the team did,” Smith said. “I feel like just the little things working on with coach Frye during that extended break we had definitely helped.”

Smith put up big power numbers as a junior with seven home runs and 40 RBIs.

“All his homers, there wasn’t a cheapy in the bunch,” Frye said. “As soon as they left the bat they were launched.

“To hit .505 in varsity baseball in the class that we play at and the level that we play at in the North Central Conference and maybe all levels, I don’t know, but he was very consistent all year. He was the most consistent batter all season long. Obviously he was a big RBI guy for us, 40 RBIs in 29 games. He’s averaging well over driving in a run a game. Of course he’s a key defensive player for us at shortstop and we used him in situations as a closer. He finished off the Harrison game that Garrett Barron went 6 1/3 innings and I needed two outs and brought Gavin in and he closed that out. He closed out the game at McCutcheon for the North Central Conference championship game.”

The Berries lost a heartbreaker in their sectional opener against Harrison, 2-1 in nine innings. The Raiders went on to beat McCutcheon 10-4 in the sectional final. They beat Fort Wayne Northrop 15-0 in a regional semifinal before falling to Fishers 7-5 in the regional final. Fishers beat Munster 3-2 in the semistate before falling to Jasper 3-1 in the Class 4A state title game.

Smith had the last at-bat in the Harrison game. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, he ripped a sinking liner into center field that Jake Gothrup made a great diving catch on to end the game. If the ball would have fell the Berries would have advanced to the sectional final.

“Credit to that kid, that was a great catch on his part. I was doing everything I could,” Smith said. “We had guys in scoring position, I was just trying to put the ball in play. But props to him for laying out for it and making a catch.”

The game was decided by the finest details. For instance, if Gothrup was playing a step further back against the power hitting Smith, he would have not been able to make a diving catch.

The previous hitter, Kian Harris, hit a hooking line drive down the left field line that was ruled foul that would have at least tied the game. There would have been a close play at the plate on the winning run had the ball been ruled fair.

The consensus on the Logansport side after the game was that the ball was fair. To be fair, there was no third-base umpire behind the play in a sectional high school game. There were also neutral fans in attendance who said they had a good look at it and thought the ball was foul.

“From where I was it was kind of hard to tell but after talking to some of the guys, especially Grayson [Long] on third, obviously they had better angles than I did. I think they thought it could have gone our way,” Smith said.

Another close call that didn’t go the Berries’ way was on another bang-bang play at third in the sixth inning. The Berries had runners at first and second with no outs. Smith hit a smash to third. The third baseman tagged Calryan Parmeter or the bag at third but at some point dropped the ball. The umpires ruled Parmeter out. The consensus after the game on the Logansport side was that it was a missed call. The inning ended with a strikeout, walk, strikeout as the scored remained 1-all before the game eventually went to extras.

“The kid tagged Cal’s helmet is what I heard and then the ball popped out,” Smith said. “I didn’t really see that one either but that’s what everyone saw, Cal slid into the bag and then the kid tagged Cal’s helmet and the ball popped out.

“Unfortunately that happens. That’s baseball. You’re not always going to get the calls. But you live and you learn and you just try to play through it I guess.”

Looking ahead, the Berries return a lot from this year’s team.

“We’re a young team and we’re going to continue to get better,” Smith said.

Smith plans to play college baseball after high school but is unsure where.

“If I want to go to a smaller school or bigger school, I don’t really know for sure. But I definitely do want to try to play somewhere at the next level,” he said.

Frye would like to see Smith play at his alma mater, Indiana State.

“I think he has the potential to play anywhere he wants. I think it’s just going to be whether the opportunity comes, whether we get him out there and he gets seen by the right people,” he said. “I know Mitch Hannahs at Indiana State has asked about him. My intentions are to talk to Mitch about Gavin and whether that’s Gavin’s choice or not to play there, I don’t know if that’s what he wants. I don’t know where he wants to go. It’s just a situation where Indiana State’s been tough here lately. They’ve been in the regionals and they’re playing good baseball and they’re playing against some of the better competition in the country. I think Gavin can play at that level.

“He’s a baseball guy through and through. He works hard every day. He listens to everything you say. As a coach you just hope you’re giving him the right information.”

Frye said Smith can hit for average, hit for power, is a good fielding shortstop and has a good arm. He’s looking for him to improve his speed this offseason and improve on his 11 stolen bases next year.

Smith went 4-0 with a 4.47 ERA on the mound. He said he pitches just to help his high school team. He could be counted on late in games to get key outs again next season.

The Berries will enter next season looking to defend their NCC title, improving on their 21-win season and looking to reclaim the Sectional 7 title.

The following are capsules of the rest of the 2021 All-Loganland baseball team, consisting of players from Logansport, Lewis Cass, Caston, Pioneer and Winamac.

Calryan Parmeter, Logansport

The junior had a strong all-around season for the Berries. He batted leadoff and hit .390 with four triples, six doubles, 12 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. On the mound he went 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA. He had 42 strikeouts and 19 walks in 47 innings pitched. Two of the wins came against a Top 10 McCutcheon team. He also starred defensively both in center field and at first base.

“Cal was solid as a leadoff hitter for us. I think he hit right around .400 all year,” Frye said. “He was a No. 1, No. 2 pitcher for us, either spot, as far as you want to look at it with him and Garrett [Barron]. When Michael [Meadows] was there, he was probably No. 2. When Garrett was there, it was probably a tossup, especially with the way Garrett threw at the end of the year. Cal was solid on the pitcher’s mound.”

Frye added that Parmeter made a SportsCenter worthy catch in center to end a regular season game against Lafayette Jeff and also made great plays at first in the sectional game against Harrison.

“Cal’s a kid that you can move all around the field. He’s probably the best conference first baseman. If he played center field every day, he’s going to be in the talk of being the best center fielder and leadoff hitter and guy that looks to run the bases,” Frye said.

The Logan coach added that Parmeter will be the Berries’ ace entering next season.

“We’ve talked about the next level for Cal is getting a dominant changeup and throwing our pitches in better locations as far a two-strike curveball,” he said. “He has a swing and miss curveball and he has the ability to spot his fastball. We’re working on hitting spots more consistently. But Cal, again, I want his base stealing numbers up and I want him more aggressive on the base pads. It’s the same thing when talking about any of my guys, Kaiden [Lucero] and Tristan [Kitchel], is we’ve got to be more aggressive on the base pads and stealing bases and putting more pressure on.”

Ethan Denny, Logansport

The senior catcher caught almost every inning for the Berries and also posted a .573 on-base percentage at the plate.

He hit .356 with a home run, four triples, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He drew 22 walks and was hit by a pitch 15 times.

Frye said all the innings that Denny caught probably cost him a bit with his offensive numbers but he still managed to reach base nearly 60 percent of his at-bats.

“Ethan had a good offensive year,” Frye said. “To be honest, I felt a little bad for him. Jeremiah [Miller] was our backup catcher and obviously with his knee injury in football, we had to protect Jeremiah a little bit and we had to protect Jeremiah from himself because he wanted to go out there. Why I say I feel bad for Ethan is I didn’t get the opportunity to get that kid some rest. He had a great offensive year. The unfortunate part about it being that catcher and sitting back there inning after inning and the wear and tear and me not having the opportunity to get him off the field because Jeremiah tweaked his knee two or three times this year, Ethan caught just about every inning of every game. I would tell you that’s a coaching problem because besides pitchers and their arms, the catcher is the next one you have to be conscientious about and get them off their legs when you have a chance. When we took infield you wouldn’t see him taking infield with us. It’s a matter of trying to save him for the game as much as possible. Ethan did fantastic for us.

“It wasn’t just catching, I think they thought he was a target when he was batting because he got hit like 15 times. He got hit a lot behind the plate too. He was on base a lot. He handled the pitching staff. He threw the ball better this year. He was a consistent hitter. He was on base over half the time.”

Mike Meadows, Logansport

Meadows got 17 games in his senior season before it was cut short by a broken finger in his right throwing hand suffered during a game at Maconaquah.

He went 4-2 with a 2.87 ERA. He had 38 strikeouts and 13 walks in 31 innings pitched. He hit .281 with a home run, seven doubles, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

“The unfortunate part with big Mike is he obviously didn’t get to end his high school career in the fashion that he should have gotten to finish it,” Frye said. “We go to Maconaquah and a player tries to jump over him, lands on his hand and breaks a finger. Obviously that is a huge loss. You lose a bat in the top of your order and he has the ability and I know he didn’t necessarily get it going to Mike Meadows type of numbers early in the year, but with any one swing of the bat he’s about to break loose. If you look at his numbers, he had seven doubles in the short amount of at-bats that he got. He was fit to breakout and every time he went to the mound you were in the game, it’s as simple as that.

“The couple losses that he had, we lost to McCutcheon early in the season and we made eight errors. We were in that game and I thought we should have won that game. I thought we lost that game defensively and maybe mentally at the plate a little bit. But Meadows will keep you in the game. We went to Avon and that was another game that was on the loss side for him. We were ahead in that game going into the bottom of the fourth inning and we started kicking the ball around and we lose that game. Meadows is a pitcher and a threat at the plate. When he’s on the mound we knew we had a chance to win. We knew he was going to keep us in the game.”

Meadows will play baseball at Bethel College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He’ll be a two-way player there as a pitcher and hitter.

Garrett Barron, Logansport

When Meadows got injured, the Berries needed someone to step up on the mound and that person was Barron.

The senior right-hander went 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA. He had 50 strikeouts and allowed 31 hits in 47 innings pitched.

“Garrett Barron, Berries baseball. Initially, my intention was to maybe use him in a closer’s role and throw him more and more often to go up there and run the ball past some people with his velocity,” Frye said. “Coach [Bryan] Gleitz got to work with Garrett on a cutter and he got to throwing that cutter and I tell you, he’s very unhittable at that point. When he had his cutter and he was throwing the ball in the strike zone he was tough. You could see that in the Harrison game where he gave up one hit and then of course the Harrison game in the sectional when he threw 114 pitches in eight innings. In the Harrison game he gave up one hit he didn’t want to come out. He’s a big-game pitcher. He wanted the baseball and he didn’t want to come off the field. He threw with some velocity and I thought he did very well.

“Come late in the year with the loss of Mike Meadows, Garrett Barron became a hue part. No disrespect to Mike but Garrett filled in fantastic. He took those spots that maybe Mike was going to pitch. Obviously the bigger game at Harrison, the bigger game for the sectional, and I was very confident with Garrett, I knew he wanted the baseball and I knew that he had the ability to win.

“He’s going to go to IUK and I’ve talked to him about potentially walking on at IUK. If he got to work some more and worked on his command of pitching, I sure think he could get some people out at that level as well.”

David Woolever, Cass

Woolever was the lone returning starter from the 2019 Kings team that went 19-6 and won the Hoosier Conference championship. Cass was set to be one of the favorites to win the Class 2A state title last year before the season was canceled.

This year was a rebuilding year for the Kings, as they went 6-16. But with Woolever on the mound they beat one of the best Logansport teams in the last 18 years, 7-5, and they also beat Class A No. 1 Southwood, 5-4. His other win was against Tipton, 11-1 in seven innings.

Woolever, a senior right-hander, went 3-4 with a 2.42 ERA. He had 44 strikeouts and 18 walks in 43 innings pitched.

He hit .290 with three doubles, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Cass coach Greg Marschand said he was grateful that Woolever decided to stay at Cass for his senior season.

“David Woolever played without having any parents here this year. His parents moved to Florida last year at the end of the season. He had every chance in the world to go to Florida and play high school baseball down there and his passion and love for Cass, he stayed and played with us,” Marschand said. “I greatly appreciate what he did for Cass. He was the most consistent player that we had: hitter, pitcher, outfielder. He’s just a great kid to have as a teammate. Besides being top of the class academically, he’s a top of the class human being. He’s a great kid.”

Joey Spin, Caston

Spin was voted as the HNAC MVP by the conference coaches.

He batted .550 with nine doubles, 27 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 25 games played for the Comets. He had 24 stolen bases in 25 attempts.

The junior right-hander went 6-3 on the mound with a 3.46 ERA. He struck out 63 and walked 17 in 54 innings pitched.

“He had just a tremendous year,” Caston coach Blake Mollenkopf said. “He’s always been a great ball player. He had a solid freshman year two years ago and we knew this group was going to come into their own and he really hit his stride this year. He ended up hitting .550, set our school record in batting average. He’s a guy that works the gaps, just a great hitter, more of a line drive guy that drives in runs when we need him to. He’s a good base runner, only got caught stealing once this year. Overall he’s just a hard working, great kid, he had a tremendous year just because he puts a lot of time and effort into it.”

Spin and Kade Zeider were the Comets’ aces on the mound.

“Joey had some great starts for us. He locates his fastball really well, he does a great job with his curveball and changeup mixing some things in,” Mollenkopf said. “He’s just a competitor. He doesn’t have overwhelming stuff but every game he toes the rubber you feel like you have a chance to win it.”

Mollenkopf added that Spin plays baseball for the Indiana Chargers this summer and also played in a Futures game at the University of Southern Indiana and went 2-for-2. He’s also been the starting point guard on the Comets’ back-to-back sectional championship basketball teams.

“I think he’s going to have a great senior year in all his sports,” Mollenkopf said.

The Comets went 13-12 and finished one game back of winning a share of the HNAC title.

Carter See, Caston

See, a senior center fielder, hit .267 with two triples, four doubles, 15 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He had an on-base percentage of .516.

“Carter, I really appreciate because he made a transition from infield to center field just by necessity this year,” Mollenkopf said. “He played a really good center field for us, was able to track things down and adjust. He’s a good athlete. I really appreciate his willingness to be a great teammate because he could have been our everyday second baseman and probably been more comfortable all the way through the year. He did a nice job of switching to that center field spot for us.

“He had some good stretches where he hit really well for us. He started out leading off and was on base quite a bit and hitting really well. We moved him to the 4 spot just because he was hitting for a good average and we wanted guys on in front of him. And I think he gave Joey good protection in the 4 spot to where people needed to respect him and pitch to Joey there. He did a nice job for us, had a good senior year. He had kind of a weird career with COVID but I thought it was good for him to be able to wrap it up the way he did.”

Wyatt Zeider, Pioneer

Zeider was a senior leader for the Panthers at catcher. He hit .373 with two home runs and had an on-base percentage of .442.

“Wyatt was the glue defensively,” Pioneer coach Josh Hardy said. “When Wyatt was on behind the plate we had a much better defensive game. He obviously made Brayden [Erickson] better and a lot of our pitchers better. He overall was probably the MVP of the team because of his leadership and what he did. He caught every game almost for us. At the plate he was a surprise at the beginning of the year. He was honest with me, he said he struggled hitting in high school the season before. We worked with him a lot, with all the guys, and he came on and was one of our better hitters throughout the season.”

The Panthers went 17-10 and won a share of the HNAC title.

Hunter Klepinger, Pioneer

The 6-foot-4 senior first baseman hit .299 with an on-base percentage of .385.

On the mound he went 3-2 with a 3.69 ERA. He struck out 40 in 36 innings pitched.

“I think he was one of the best first basemen I saw all year. Just his range at first was incredible. He saved a lot of outs for us,” Hardy said. “At the plate he struggled a little bit at the beginning but as soon as we got into better pitching he was one of our best hitters. That North Miami game he had an incredible outing pitching for us too. He was our No. 2 pitcher and [Caleb] Sweet was third after Brayden, even though Sweet did a great job in sectionals and he finally came on there too.”

Caleb Sweet, Pioneer

The sophomore hit .423 with two home runs. He had 30 hits on the season and an on-base percentage of .481.

On the mound he went 1-1 with a 5.53 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.

“Great baseball player for us,” Hardy said. “He’s got a solid glove, really did well at the plate for us. He was a tremendous contact hitter for most of the season for us and did really well in his first high school season.”

Brayden Erickson, Pioneer

Erickson showed a bright future as the ace of the Panthers pitching staff as a freshman.

The young right-hander went 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA. He struck out 55 in 32 innings pitched.

“He had a tremendous year for us on the mound,” Pioneer coach Josh Hardy said. “Towards the end of the year he played some short, ended up being our best glove there. That’s why he and Sweet rotated in there. He finally came on at sectionals and did pretty well against North Miami hitting. I’m excited for both of those kids.”

Caleb Seymour, Winamac

Winamac had a strong junior class that led the Warriors to a 13-9 record and a share of the HNAC title.

Seymour led the way with a .560 batting average. He had two triples, four doubles, 39 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. He posted a 3.53 ERA on the mound with 54 strikeouts and 13 walks in 45 innings pitched.

“He was 4-0 in the conference, ERA was right around 2.50,” Winamac coach Marcus Kay said. “The big thing for me was he hit .615 in the conference.

“He was a kid that didn’t always have his best stuff on the mound but always left us in an opportunity to win. He was a competitor, just a clutch hitter, led us in RBIs. He was our team MVP.”

Hayden Clark, Winamac

The junior cleanup hitter batted .424 with a triple, eight doubles, 20 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. He had a .568 on-base percentage.

He posted a 3.76 ERA on the mound with 54 strikeouts and 17 walks in 31 innings pitched.

“He played center field for us, was a terror on the base paths,” Kay said. “He was 3-0 in the conference. He had some shoulder problems, so we tried to limit his outings a little bit. But when we needed it late in the year he threw a one-hitter against Knox.”

Russell Compton, Winamac

The Warriors’ junior leadoff man hit .444 with a home run, triple, eight doubles, 13 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

“He was probably our best base runner,” Kay said. “It makes him quicker than he really is because he’s so smart, he gets good jumps.

“He was a table setter for us. It seemed like when he was on base we always scored.”

Kay said the Warriors’ season took off when he moved Compton to left field to solidify their outfield defense.

“He’s athletic as can be. It would have been nice having him in the infield but that’s where we needed him. We took off when we moved him to left,” he said.

2021 All-Loganland Baseball

First team

Garrett Barron, Logansport

Ethan Denny, Logansport

Hayden Clark, Winamac

Russell Compton, Winamac

Brayden Erickson, Pioneer

Hunter Klepinger, Pioneer

Mike Meadows, Logansport

Calryan Parmeter, Logansport

Carter See, Caston

Caleb Seymour, Winamac

Gavin Smith, Logansport

Joey Spin, Caston

Caleb Sweet, Pioneer

David Woolever, Cass

Wyatt Zeider, Pioneer

Honorable mention: Cass — Tyson Good; Caston — Jessie Rock-Wolf, Kade Zeider; Logansport — Tristan Kitchel, Kaiden Lucero; Winamac — Caleb Good.