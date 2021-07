With the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaching, let's take a look at what's buzzing around MLB on Tuesday. At this writing, the Colorado Rockies are 11 games below .500, 12 games out of second wild card position in the National League, and given less than a 1.0 percent chance of making the postseason by SportsLine. In other words, the Rockies would figure to be sellers leading up to the deadline.