Villanova, PA

Priscilla Marguerite Greeley Hopkirk, 98, a trailblazer for women’s rights and longtime Villanova University political science professor, died Tuesday, June 22, from pneumonia at Sunrise of Granite Run, an assisted living facility near Media.

inquirer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite disappointments and mistreatment early in her career that would have been illegal today, the determined Mrs. Hopkirk went on to years of service at Villanova starting in 1967, when she was hired as an assistant professor and the first woman in the political science department. She chaired the department from 1978 to 1988 — again being the first woman to do so. She left Villanova in 1994.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

