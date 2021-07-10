We're Loving It

I’m so happy to announce our third annual five-ingredient dinner series, where we showcase simple, satisfying recipes from readers…. As soon as I saw this pizza, submitted by a reader named Maura L., I knew that it would be a perfect way to launch the series. To begin, we’re in full-on peach season, and if you’re like me, you are probably trying to think of as many ways as possible to work stone fruits into your daily eating. Says Maura: “This recipe not only has summer flavors, but it’s also a good solution for when it’s too hot to turn on the oven.” Hear that everyone? It’s a pizza that does not require turning on the oven. Maura favors grilling her pizza, sometimes using a stone on the grates, sometimes just directly on the grates, but I found it’s even simpler when pan-fried on the stovetop and doesn’t lose any of its quintessential summerness. Thank you, Maura!