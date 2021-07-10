We're Loving It
I love pizza but can't do the carbs. My friend, Donna Henman, recently showed me how to make a carb-free pizza crust. Hand mix 7 cups of shredded mozzarella, 7 eggs, a teaspoon of basil and a teaspoon of oregano. Spray a pizza pan with cooking spray and spread the mixture out like you would a pizza crust. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. take it out and top like you would a regular pizza. Put the pizza back in the oven for 10 more minutes. It was SO delicious and easy.
