Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Holt; Nodaway; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WESTERN WORTH...ATCHISON...NORTHERN HOLT AND NODAWAY COUNTIES At 110 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Bedford to 7 miles northeast of Braddyville to near Hamburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. Trained weather spotters and automated gauges have reported 70 mph winds and damage from this storm. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Maryville, Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Ravenwood, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Irena, Athelstan, Sheridan, Parnell, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Pickering, Westboro and Watson. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH