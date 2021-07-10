Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 1112 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Litchfield Park to near Estrella Mountain Ranch to 9 miles north of Estrella, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 80 and 139. US Highway 60 between mile markers 143 and 156. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 13. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Tonopah, Waddell, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park and Palo Verde. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

alerts.weather.gov

